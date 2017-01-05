Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) to Sell

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Wesco is one of the major distributors of electrical products in the U.S. For the last 6 months, the stock has outperformed the Zacks Electronics Parts Distribution industry. The company continues to implement its One WESCO strategy to boost sales, enhance profitability, generate strong cash flow and enhance shareholder’s value. The company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and services is expected to meet OEM, MRO and capital project management requirements of customers. However, weakness in commodity-driven end markets and foreign exchange risk will remain headwinds. Supplier concentration, a significant debt load and limited liquidity are remain concerns for the long term.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WESCO International to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of WESCO International to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) opened at 68.35 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company earned $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane Lazzaris sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $325,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $218,000. Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $524,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

