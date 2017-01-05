Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telecom Italia S.P.A. (TI) to Hold

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (NYSE:TI) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,918 shares. Telecom Italia S.P.A. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-telecom-italia-s-p-a-ti-to-hold/1141120.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 32.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Italia S.P.A.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (Telecom Italia) operates fixed voice and data infrastructure in Italy, and provides mobile network platforms. The Company focuses on various areas of digital services, including Enriched Communication, Trusted Digital Life, Business Life, Indoor Life, Mobile Open Life and Digital Entertainment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Italia S.P.A. (TI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia S.P.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia S.P.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.