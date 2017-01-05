Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) to Hold

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, OGE Energy’s well-positioned regulated utility and unregulated midstream gas businesses continue to carry low risk. OGE Energy’s share price has outperformed the Zacks Categorized Utility-Electric power industry price in the last one year backed by its systematic investment in base distribution and generation projects. A steady increase in customer count will likely boost its future performance. Again, OGE Energy’s aggressive energy efficiency program will allow it to boost its scale of operations. However, the company needs to watch out for stringent government regulations, volatility in commodity prices, challenges in the form of severe weather conditions and operational risks related to its transmission and distribution segments, going forward.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGE. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of OGE Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on OGE Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) opened at 33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.64. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. OGE Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business earned $743.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. OGE Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in OGE Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in OGE Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in OGE Energy Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corporation Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas in the south central United States. The Company operates through two business segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

