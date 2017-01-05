Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) to Strong Sell

Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Angie’s List Inc. provides information, reports and reviews about service companies. The Company offers product and company reviews, actively collects data on listed companies, and provides complaint resolution services between business and client. Its members share their experiences with each other so that they can choose the service company that’s right for their job. The Company provides detailed reviews on roofers, plumbers, house cleaners and dentists along with others. Angie’s List, Inc. is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Angie’s List in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on Angie’s List and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angie’s List currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) opened at 8.17 on Tuesday. Angie’s List has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm’s market cap is $483.28 million.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Angie’s List had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 293.31%. Angie’s List’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Angie’s List will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin E. Brown sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $26,713.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Durchslag sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $322,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angie’s List during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angie’s List during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Angie’s List by 102.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Angie’s List during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Angie’s List during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Angie’s List Company Profile

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. The Company’s tools, services and content across multiple platforms enable consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, such as home, health and automotive services. The Company also reviews the providers of these services in over 250 markets in the United States.

