Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) to Sell

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Agios is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders. Being a development-stage company, Agios depends heavily on Celgene for revenues, which it earns in the form of collaboration revenues. The company also depends on Celgene for two of its pipeline candidates – enasidenib and AG-881. Moreover, most of the company's pipeline candidates are in mid- and early-stages of development and thus several years from entering the market, if at all. Stiff competition is another threat. Several companies are looking to bring treatments for cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders by targeting cellular metabolism. Shares of the company have underperformed the Medical-Products industry in 2016. However, the collaboration with Celgene is encouraging as it provides Agios funds in the form of upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments plus royalties.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) opened at 45.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $67.74. The company’s market cap is $1.92 billion.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.11. The business earned $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $122,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,239,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,493,000 after buying an additional 407,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,976,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,982,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,504,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally available small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders (RGDs), which are a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. Its cancer product candidates are AG-221 and AG-120, which targets mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 and 1, or IDH2 and IDH1, respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

