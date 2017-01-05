Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) to Sell

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months ABIOMED has outperformed the broader industry trends in terms of price performance. However, an unfavorable estimate revision trend for the current quarter indicates looming concern ahead of the stock. Meanwhile Abiomed posted mixed second-quarter 2017 results wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Intensifying competition in the niche markets is likely to mar the company’s prospects over the long haul. Although Abiomed’s significant international presence helps broaden its customer base, fluctuations in currency exchange rates may impact the company’s international sales. Nevertheless, the flagship Impella product line is a significant growth catalyst for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded down 0.40% on Thursday, reaching $115.28. 116,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $132.95.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $103 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 8,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

