Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AAON, Inc. (AAON) to Hold

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, Jefferies Group started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) opened at 34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. AAON has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business earned $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. AAON had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.87%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

In other AAON news, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,976 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $65,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy I. Sheffield sold 10,125 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $331,796.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AAON by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 372,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 194,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,438,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after buying an additional 228,804 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc (AAON) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, self-contained units and coils.

