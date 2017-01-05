Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 589.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yum! Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts (YUM)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/yum-brands-inc-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-63-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts-yum/1141266.html.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YUM. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr upgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.43 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded up 0.33% during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,259 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.78. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yum! Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts (YUM)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/yum-brands-inc-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-63-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts-yum/1141266.html.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,302,671.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc (YUM) is engaged in restaurant business. The Company develops, operates, franchises and licenses an across the world system of restaurants, which prepare, package and sell a menu of food items, primarily through the three concepts of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell (the Concepts). YUM’s segments include The KFC Division, which includes all operations of the KFC concept outside of China Division; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes all operations of the Pizza Hut concept outside of China Division, and the Taco Bell Division, which includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.