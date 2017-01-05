Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.72 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation set a $26.00 price target on shares of Yandex N.V. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Yandex N.V. from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex N.V. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) opened at 20.44 on Friday. Yandex N.V. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex N.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex N.V. by 1,553.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,489,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after buying an additional 4,217,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yandex N.V. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 82,208 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yandex N.V. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yandex N.V. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,547,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,510,000 after buying an additional 130,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex N.V.

Yandex N.V. (Yandex) is an Internet and technology company, and operates an Internet search engine. The Company’ s segments include Search and Portal, offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices; E-commerce, which includes Yandex.Market e-commerce gateway service that gives retailers an additional platform to reach customers seeking specific retailer, product or price information; Classifieds, which includes online advertising and listing services, and Taxi, which offers online transportation service delivered through Yandex and Taxi operates in over 10 cities across Russia and in Minsk, Belarus.

