Ya Ming Wong Sells 4,973,903 Shares of Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NVFY) Stock

Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) insider Ya Ming Wong sold 4,973,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $10,494,935.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,973,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,935.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) opened at 1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.64 million, a PE ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Nova Lifestyle, Inc has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc is a manufacturer of contemporary styled residential furniture incorporated into a marketing and sales platform offering retail, as well as online selection. The Company operates through the design, manufacture and sale of furniture segment. The Company monitors trending and work to create design elements that are then integrated into its product lines that can be used as standalone, as well as whole room and home furnishing solutions.

