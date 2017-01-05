Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Xilinx from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 1.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,224 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $62.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $579 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.32%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $2,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,732,292.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Victor Peng sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $660,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Xilinx by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $119,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Xilinx by 12.4% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,822 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xilinx by 94.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 95.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

