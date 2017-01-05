Wunderlich Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wunderlich in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Wunderlich’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

LGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.51.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) opened at 26.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $35.13.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Evrensel bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 62.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

