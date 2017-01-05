World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation markets aviation and marine fuel services. In their aviation fuel services business, World Fuel extends credit and provides around-the-world single-supplier convenience, 24-hour service, and competitively-priced aviation fuel and other aviation related services, including fuel management services, to passenger, cargo and charter airlines. World Fuel also offers flight plans and weather reports to their corporate customers. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) opened at 46.79 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Corporation has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $51.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.12.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. World Fuel Services Corporation had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corporation will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. World Fuel Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services Corporation during the third quarter worth $103,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation by 72.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is a fuel logistics, transaction management and payment processing company. The Company operates through three segments: aviation, marine and land. The aviation segment offers fuel and related services to commercial airlines second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft and military fleets.

