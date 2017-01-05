Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 207.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded up 1.21% on Thursday, hitting $31.74. 7,443,734 shares of the stock were exchanged. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The firm’s market cap is $23.83 billion.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is -53.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other Williams Companies news, insider Rory Lee Miller sold 40,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.23 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

