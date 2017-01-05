Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,887 Shares of Target Corporation (TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its stake in Target Corporation by 118.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 29,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target Corporation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 205,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target Corporation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,338,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,947,000 after buying an additional 1,045,711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Target Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Target Corporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) traded down 1.69% during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. 7,096,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Target Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.98 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $308,131.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

