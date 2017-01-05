Whittier Trust Co. Has $3,328,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,877.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded down 2.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 759,123 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $52.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.29 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wendy H. Cai-Lee sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $89,830.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,572.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc (East West) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Other. The Retail Banking segment focuses primarily on retail operations through the Bank’s branch network.

