Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $204.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whirlpool's shares have outperformed the broader sector in the past one year. Whirlpool's innovation strategy that helps it to tap additional sales and gain market share, bodes well. Whirlpool’s solid integration and cost-productivity activities are expected to enhance its performance. Also, the company’s constant dividend payments and share buybacks reflect its ability to grow earnings and cash flows. However, the company continues to feel the pinch of lingering currency headwinds and weak appliance demand in the U.S. and U.K. These factors along with the further devaluation of British Pound due to Brexit led the company to lower its earnings guidance for full year 2016, following the dismal third quarter results. Nonetheless, estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release, though the company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Gabelli cut Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners cut Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Whirlpool Corporation from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.75.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) opened at 185.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $194.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.32.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Whirlpool Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,096,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,914,000 after buying an additional 85,331 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,467,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,570,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,249,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,679,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 32.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,064,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,567,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,907,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company manufactures products in approximately 15 countries and markets products around the world under brand names, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air and Indesit. The Company’s segments include North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia.

