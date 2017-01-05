WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON GAS LIGHT CO is a public utility that delivers and sells natural gas to metropolitan Washington, D.C. and adjoining areas in Maryland and Virginia. A distribution subsidiary serves portions of Virginia and West Virginia. The Company has four wholly-owned active subsidiaries that include: Shenandoah Gas Company (Shenandoah) is engaged in the delivery and sale of natural gas at retail in the Shenandoah Valley, including Winchester, Middletown, Strasburg, Stephens City and New Market, Virginia, and Martinsburg, West Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WGL Holdings in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WGL Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of WGL Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) opened at 77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.55. WGL Holdings has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. WGL Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WGL Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in WGL Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WGL Holdings by 8.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WGL Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in WGL Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WGL Holdings

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

