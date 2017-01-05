Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 203,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 213.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) traded down 1.18% during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 1,989,353 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company earned $276.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/westpac-banking-corp-takes-position-in-apple-hospitality-reit-inc-aple/1141467.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,578.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,001,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,533,029.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redd Hugh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $52,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,742.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. The Company owns hotel properties throughout the United States. The Company owns approximately 180 hotels operating in over 30 states with an aggregate of approximately 22,960 rooms.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.