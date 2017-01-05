Western Refining, Inc. (WNR) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) by 83.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Western Refining were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Refining during the third quarter worth about $51,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Refining by 46.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,210,000 after buying an additional 1,210,995 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Refining by 194.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,487,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after buying an additional 982,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Refining by 27.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,500,000 after buying an additional 936,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Refining during the second quarter worth about $18,594,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,329 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.39. Western Refining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $40.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Western Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNR shares. Citigroup Inc. raised Western Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. RBC Capital Markets raised Western Refining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC lowered Western Refining from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Western Refining from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Western Refining from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Western Refining Company Profile

Western Refining, Inc (Western) is a crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through four segments: refining, Northern Tier Energy LP (NTI), Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) and retail. Its refining segment owns and operates over two refineries in the Southwest that process crude oil and other feedstocks into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt.

