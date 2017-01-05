Western Refining, Inc. (WNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 1,517,329 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.39. Western Refining has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 84,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining by 4.7% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Refining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Western Refining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Western Refining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Western Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Western Refining in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Western Refining Company Profile

Western Refining, Inc (Western) is a crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through four segments: refining, Northern Tier Energy LP (NTI), Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) and retail. Its refining segment owns and operates over two refineries in the Southwest that process crude oil and other feedstocks into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt.

