West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) Downgraded by TD Securities

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.29.

West Fraser Timber Co. (TSE:WFT) traded down 4.03% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 312,265 shares of the stock traded hands. West Fraser Timber Co. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About West Fraser Timber Co.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a Canada-based integrated wood products company producing lumber, wood chips, laminated veneer lumber (LVL), medium density fiberboard (MDF), plywood, pulp, energy and newsprint. The Company has operations in western Canada and the southern United States. The Company’s operating segments are Lumber, Panels, and Pulp and Paper.

