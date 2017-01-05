WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $147.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WCG. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) opened at 136.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.05. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $141.88.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.52. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business earned $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post $5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $386,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,786,000 after buying an additional 489,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,789,000 after buying an additional 462,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,721,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,605,000 after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 18.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,830,000 after buying an additional 257,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,352,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company focused on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The Company’s segments include Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

