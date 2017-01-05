Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RSP Permian (RSPP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RSP Permian (NYSE: RSPP):

1/3/2017 – RSP Permian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – RSP Permian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2016 – RSP Permian was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – RSP Permian was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/15/2016 – RSP Permian is now covered by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2016 – RSP Permian was upgraded by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2016 – RSP Permian had its price target lowered by analysts at FBR & Co to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We updated our model for the latest financial and operating results, including the closing of the first part of Silver Hill and the 3Q16 10-Q. RSP’s wells are among the best in the Midland Basin, and they likely will get better as RSP continues to tweak its drilling and completion techniques. Our 12-month price target is now $51 per share, lowered from $55, based on updating various assumptions in our model.””

12/5/2016 – RSP Permian was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/22/2016 – RSP Permian had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 45.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. RSP Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company’s market cap is $5.84 billion.

In other RSP Permian news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $717,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,405,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,804,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Huck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $252,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 363,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,729.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company operates through the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry in the United States segment.

