Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) recently:

1/5/2017 – Evoke Pharma was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2017 – Evoke Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

12/31/2016 – Evoke Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2016 – Evoke Pharma was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2016 – Evoke Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Evoke Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2016 – Evoke Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – Evoke Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) opened at 2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock’s market cap is $33.22 million.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post ($1.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

