Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Genuine Parts Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) opened at 97.12 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Genuine Parts Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Genuine Parts Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gallagher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.24 per share, with a total value of $267,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 63.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,531,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,801,000 after buying an additional 592,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,007,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,267,000 after buying an additional 385,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,907,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,888,000 after buying an additional 298,256 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 168.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after buying an additional 297,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 43.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 688,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,673,000 after buying an additional 208,042 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

