Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Increases Stake in 3M Company (MMM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 3M Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in 3M Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in 3M Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 54,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M Company by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M Company by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,848 shares. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $182.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day moving average is $175.36.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M Company had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. 3M Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M Company from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on 3M Company from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of 3M Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In other news, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $726,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $1,795,633.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,644.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M Company

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

