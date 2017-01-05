Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. Walt Disney Company (The) comprises approximately 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $37,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 19.3% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 102,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 464,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,142,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 240,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 57.3% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.18. 1,086,653 shares of the company were exchanged. Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Company will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price objective on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.02.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $259,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

