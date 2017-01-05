Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY17 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 82.98 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $484,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $162,820,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,525,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $626,607,000 after buying an additional 2,825,700 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,292,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $440,671,000 after buying an additional 891,456 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $66,411,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4,942.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 577,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,080,000 after buying an additional 565,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,718,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,348,000 after buying an additional 466,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

