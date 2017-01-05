Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials Company were worth $165,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 1,268.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 173.9% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 40.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 179.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) opened at 127.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.23. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Vulcan Materials Company had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Vulcan Materials Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Vulcan Materials Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut Vulcan Materials Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials Company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Bank of America Corporation cut Vulcan Materials Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vulcan Materials Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.70.

In other news, insider David J. Grayson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $251,317.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,621.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a producer of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company has four segments organized around its principal product lines: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Company operates approximately 344 aggregates facilities.

