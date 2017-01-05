Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOYA. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) opened at 40.09 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.80 billion.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The company earned $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $49,759.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,028.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $105,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 362.4% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 728.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a retirement, investment and insurance company, which provides retirement services, annuities, investment management services, mutual funds, life insurance, group insurance and supplemental health products. It provides its principal products and services in two ongoing businesses: Retirement and Investment Solutions, and Insurance Solutions.

