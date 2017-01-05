Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $22.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) traded up 3.87% on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 423,869 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The stock’s market cap is $536.12 million. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $704,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,069.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience Suite and its Experience Innovation Network. Its two segments include Product and Service.

