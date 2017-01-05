Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,449 shares, a decrease of 3.0% from the November 30th total of 8,410,311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.1 days. Approximately 34.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at about $19,309,000. Quentec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 40.4% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,012,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 190,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 87,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 60.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 308,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) opened at 2.70 on Thursday. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $297.33 million.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm earned $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 33.88% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post ($2.11) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corporation set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc primarily offers distributed solar energy, which is electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations to residential customers based on over 20-year contracts. The Company operates through two operating segments: Residential, and commercial and industrial market (C&I).

