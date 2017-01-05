Visa Inc. (V) Shares Sold by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,842,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,185,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $483,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) opened at 80.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Visa had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.76 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Visa from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,534,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $63,881,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

