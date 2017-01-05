Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Insider Of Perry Sumas Estate Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) insider Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 5,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Of Perry Sumas Estate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 1,680 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $55,372.80.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 4,700 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $155,852.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 10,007 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $324,727.15.

On Friday, December 9th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 4,100 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $129,683.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 5,679 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $202,342.77.

On Monday, November 28th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 3,800 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $132,050.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 9,730 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $310,970.80.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 9,536 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $293,232.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 6,792 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $211,910.40.

On Monday, October 24th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 6,612 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $209,600.40.

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) opened at 30.51 on Thursday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/village-super-market-inc-vlgea-insider-of-perry-sumas-estate-sells-5000-shares-of-stock/1140720.html.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.