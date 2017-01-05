Vetr Inc. Upgrades Visa Inc. (V) to Buy

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $83.14 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 80.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94. Visa has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company earned $4.26 billion during the quarter. Visa had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,534,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $63,881,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,024,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,753,870,000 after buying an additional 1,207,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,126,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,228,182,000 after buying an additional 239,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,441,561,000 after buying an additional 1,061,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 27,427,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,268,257,000 after buying an additional 967,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,877,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,325,971,000 after buying an additional 647,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

