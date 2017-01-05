Vetr Inc. Upgrades Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) to “Strong-Buy”

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $148.34 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. First Analysis cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.50 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 135.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. Illumina has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $186.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $607 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vetr Inc. Upgrades Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) to “Strong-Buy”” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/vetr-inc-upgrades-illumina-inc-ilmn-to-strong-buy/1140617.html.

In related news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 2,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $252,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $81,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Illumina by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,085,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,836,882,000 after buying an additional 1,910,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illumina by 218.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,463,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $205,376,000 after buying an additional 1,003,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,615,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,613,182,000 after buying an additional 682,010 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $43,373,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Illumina by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.