Vetr Inc. Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to Sell

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $44.14 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) opened at 46.11 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland Company news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $979,135.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $115,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 90.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. United Bank VA boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Bank VA now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. United Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 30.5% in the second quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

