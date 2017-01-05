Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $86.36 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded up 2.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.06. 2,354,722 shares of the stock traded hands. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. The company’s market capitalization is $19.61 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm earned $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $483,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,420,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,483,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,047,986,000 after buying an additional 235,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,292,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,944,119,000 after buying an additional 599,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,227,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,975,000 after buying an additional 7,092,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,265,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,110,000 after buying an additional 329,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,825,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,214,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

