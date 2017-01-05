Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,876,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $152,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,478,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,832,000 after buying an additional 248,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,129,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,055,000 after buying an additional 402,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,024,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,098,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,594,000 after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 81.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $92.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $1,577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 52,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $4,278,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,982.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, government and risk management. The Company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence and economic forecasting, among others.

