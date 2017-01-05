Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) by 129.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verifone Systems were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Verifone Systems during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verifone Systems by 112.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verifone Systems by 71.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Verifone Systems during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd bought a new position in Verifone Systems during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 2,176,402 shares of the company were exchanged. Verifone Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.08 billion.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Verifone Systems had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $468 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verifone Systems, Inc. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/verifone-systems-inc-pay-shares-bought-by-blackrock-investment-management-llc/1141256.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAY. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Verifone Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Verifone Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.31.

About Verifone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc is engaged in providing electronic payment solutions at the point of sale (POS). The Company designs, manufactures, markets and supplies a range of payment solutions and complementary services that enable secure electronic payment transactions and value-added services at the POS.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Verifone Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verifone Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.