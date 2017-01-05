VEREIT Inc. (VER) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,544 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $104,951,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in VEREIT by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,945,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,987,000 after buying an additional 1,596,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 600,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 49,033 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) traded up 0.57% on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 2,461,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.57 billion. VEREIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently -141.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

About VEREIT

