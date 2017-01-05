Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Group

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) opened at 62.61 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $867.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Ventas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 92.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

