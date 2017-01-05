Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,981,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,617,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,038,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,443,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) traded down 1.32% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.22. 333,370 shares of the company traded hands. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm earned $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 17,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $663,783.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $52,377.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

