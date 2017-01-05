Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) SVP Richard L. Gulino Sells 10,900 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Richard L. Gulino sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $169,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded down 0.94% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 329,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The company’s market cap is $694.35 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($0.45) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 391.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 96,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,962,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brean Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051.

