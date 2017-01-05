Utilitywise PLC (UTW) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UTW. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Utilitywise PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Utilitywise PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 217.75 ($2.68).

Shares of Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) opened at 190.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 148.74 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.68. Utilitywise PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 112.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 202.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Utilitywise PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Richard Feigen sold 58,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.34), for a total value of £111,482.50 ($137,006.88). Also, insider Paul Hailes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.38), for a total value of £19,400 ($23,841.71).

Utilitywise PLC Company Profile

Utilitywise Plc is a United Kingdom-based business energy and water consultancies. The Company specializes in energy procurement and energy management services for businesses. It provides an account care service and offers a range of products and services designed to assist customers manage their energy consumption.

