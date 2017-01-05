Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 96.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings by 104.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 110,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings by 132.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings by 881.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 297,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) traded down 4.64% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 388,131 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Universal Insurance Holdings’s previous dividend of $0.12. Universal Insurance Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other Universal Insurance Holdings news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Insurance Holdings

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company writes personal residential homeowners insurance policies, predominantly in Florida.

