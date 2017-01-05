UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL’s 8th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,673,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $21,078,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 377.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 423,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,771,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,442,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,022,004,000 after buying an additional 245,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.47. 827,690 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $46.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $7,139,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,585,608.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,071,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

