United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $229.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann raised shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 148.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $149.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.98. United Therapeutics Corporation had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company earned $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $173,935.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,044.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $149,729.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409 shares in the company, valued at $166,247.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. BancorpSouth Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

