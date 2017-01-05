United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at FIG Partners

FIG Partners cut shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. cut United Community Banks to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) opened at 29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 137.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is conducted by its subsidiary, United Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank that serves markets throughout north Georgia, coastal Georgia, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, western North Carolina, upstate South Carolina and east Tennessee.

